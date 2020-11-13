Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 9,017 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.95 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

