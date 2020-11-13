Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 3,202 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $52,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $1,592,283. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

PEGA stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

