Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,790,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after buying an additional 762,538 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,145. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.