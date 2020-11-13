Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Envista were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 23.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 3,361.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

