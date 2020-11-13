Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 620 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 604,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,952,000 after purchasing an additional 407,186 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,473,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,859,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 927.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.