Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

WPM opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

