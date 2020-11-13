Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

NYSE ALL opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.74. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

