Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $84,491,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $20,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 162,504 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 347,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

