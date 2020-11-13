Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

