Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.58.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $337,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $493,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,362 shares of company stock worth $5,880,944 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

