Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

