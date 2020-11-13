Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Snap were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,579,000 after purchasing an additional 647,575 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $2,011,041.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,305,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,968,679.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,527,678 shares of company stock valued at $172,128,554 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Snap stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

