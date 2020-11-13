Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 240.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,155 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 280.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.