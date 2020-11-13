Independent Advisor Alliance Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares in the company, valued at $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

