Independent Advisor Alliance Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $17,980,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,179,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 297,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

PSX stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.