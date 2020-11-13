Independent Advisor Alliance Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

