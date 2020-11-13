Independent Advisor Alliance Has $338,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after purchasing an additional 471,698 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,881 shares of company stock valued at $31,840,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

