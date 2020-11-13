Independent Advisor Alliance Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $134,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 129.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $144,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

