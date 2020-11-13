Independent Advisor Alliance Has $356,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $203.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average of $200.53. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.