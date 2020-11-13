Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bilibili by 156.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bilibili by 64.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 136,515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 39.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 261.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 582.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BOCOM International cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.35.

BILI opened at $45.90 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

