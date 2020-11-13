Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $224,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

