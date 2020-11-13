Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Biogen by 46.9% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $50,258,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $241.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.64. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

