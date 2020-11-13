Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $133.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.