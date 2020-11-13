Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE opened at $132.30 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

