Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,993 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

