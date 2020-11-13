Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,785 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5,587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,566,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

