Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Masco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

