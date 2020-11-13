Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

