Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of CNP opened at $23.44 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

