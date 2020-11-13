Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

