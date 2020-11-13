Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,014 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

