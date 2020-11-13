Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 105 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

