Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,219 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.