Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,274 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 113.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 212.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 147.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

