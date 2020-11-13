Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,539 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $212,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 12.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

CODI stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

