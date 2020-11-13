Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,606 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

