Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,098 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE RY opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

