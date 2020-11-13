Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 662 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $187.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.42.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

