Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,712 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,893,000 after buying an additional 574,082 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,900 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.