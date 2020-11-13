Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 71 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.92.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $138.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

