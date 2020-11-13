Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after buying an additional 1,057,476 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,554,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $117.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

