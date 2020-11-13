Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

