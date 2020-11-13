Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Lowered to Buy at Peel Hunt

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. Informa has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.