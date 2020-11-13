Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on III. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.94 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. Analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

