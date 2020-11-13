Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 165,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

