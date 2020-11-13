Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,074.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$10,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at C$121,778.02.

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 million and a P/E ratio of -24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) alerts:

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.