Insider Buying: Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) Insider Purchases C$10,403.71 in Stock

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$10,403.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,859,500 shares in the company, valued at C$201,517.73.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 15,000 shares of Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 10,000 shares of Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 50,000 shares of Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 96,500 shares of Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$11,604.32.

On Friday, September 11th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 51,500 shares of Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,738.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 500 shares of Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$61.18.

On Friday, August 14th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 50,000 shares of Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

Shares of LMS opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Latin Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

