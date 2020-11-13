Insider Buying: Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Director Buys C$18,900.00 in Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,900.

Shares of MBX stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 million and a PE ratio of -26.54. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.39.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

