Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $76,000.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JBL stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

