Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Sells 49,005 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SGH stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.00 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

